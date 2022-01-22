The Undertaker To Be At Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE Legend The Undertaker is scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble next weekend.

While anything is possible when it comes to Taker making a special appearance for WWE, PWInsider reports that it’s more likely that Taker is attending The Rumble just because his wife Michelle McCool is competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. It’s also possible that Taker is being brought to The Rumble in St. Louis because WWE is filming material for Peacock and the WWE Network throughout the weekend.

Taker has not appeared on WWE TV since his “Final Farewell” retirement ceremony was held at the Survivor Series event in November 2020. His last appearance came at a WrestleMania 38 Ticket On-Sale Party held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX this past November.