The Undertaker Trends On Twitter, WWE Superstars Thank Undertaker

The Undertaker is trending on Twitter after the last chapter of his series was released to on WWE Network. At the end of the chapter, The Undertaker announced that he had no desire to get back into the ring, alluding to his retirement from the ring. Therefore, many WWE Superstars began a #ThankYouTaker trend to show respect to “The Deadman”.

#ThankYouTaker words cannot express how much you have done for all of us! https://t.co/sgeoZDB0zA — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) June 21, 2020

ICON.

A true icon that devoted his life to this business. #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker 🙏 https://t.co/TiqHD6Y3s8 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 21, 2020