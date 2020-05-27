The Undertaker Reveals The Worst Bumps He’s Taken In His Career

During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, The Undertaker discussed the worst bumps of his career:

“Years ago, I was working Yokozuna. I give him a flying DDT. Yoko, at the time, was closing in at about 600 lbs., his body weight. He hit like a half second before I did on the mat, and it drove up a piece of wood that caught me in the ribs and snapped two of my ribs. That was pretty painful.”

“The bump that I had in Saudi when I was working with Goldberg, I think that one was a couple of inches from being catastrophic. The way I hit on that one, it kind of set out nerve impulses to all of my injuries at once. It was like an electrical charge went through my body.”