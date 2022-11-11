The Undertaker’s One Man Show Confirmed for Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will attend Royal Rumble Weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE has announced the next “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” for Friday, January 27 from San Antonio’s Tech Port Center + Arena. This is the eve of the Royal Rumble.

Tickets for Taker’s next one-man show will go on sale Tuesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. CT through techportcenter.com. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets available, which include front-row seating and a meet-and-greet with Taker.

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance,” WWE stated in today’s announcement.

Previously, Taker performed these one-man shows in conjunction with Survivor Series, Clash at The Castle, Extreme Rules, and SummerSlam. It was previously reported that Taker, WWE officials, and local officials were pleased with the one-man shows because they sold out.

The Alamodome in San Antonio will host the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday, January 28.