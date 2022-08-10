The Undertaker’s One-Man Show Heading to Cardiff for Clash at the Castle Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will attend Clash at The Castle Weekend in Cardiff, Wales.

Taker’s “1 deadMAN SHOW” will take place on Friday, September 2, at Cardiff, Wales’s New Theatre, according to a WWE announcement. This is the day before Cardiff’s Principality Stadium hosts the WWE Clash at The Castle event.

This Friday at 10am BST, tickets for the Taker performance will go on sale at NewTheatreCardiff.co.uk.

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance,” WWE wrote.

At The Wildhorse Saloon during SummerSlam Weekend in Nashville last month, Taker made his one-man stage debut for WWE. Taker shared stories on stage, answered questions from the audience, and met and greeted fans at the jam-packed event.