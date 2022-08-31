The Undertaker’s One-Man Show Set for Philly During WWE Extreme Rules Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be appearing in Philadelphia for WWE Extreme Rules Weekend.

Just one day before the Extreme Rules event, WWE will hold the “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” on Friday, October 7 at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia.

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his WWE Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance,” WWE wrote.

Tickets for the Taker show will be available through Ticketmaster beginning this coming Tuesday, September 6 at 10am Eastern Time. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets available for purchase; these tickets include premier seating as well as a meet-and-greet.

This weekend, prior to Clash at The Castle, Taker will bring his one-man show to Cardiff, Wales. Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets, a second show has been added because the first one sold out in a matter of minutes.

This year’s edition of WWE Extreme Rules is scheduled to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 8. Tickets can be purchased right now.