The Undertaker’s Original Opponent For WWE Super Showdown 2019 Revealed

Elias wrote on Instagram how he was originally scheduled to be The Undertaker’s opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Goldberg. Elias shared photos from a television segment he did with Undertaker prior to the PPV and noted the following:

“Elias v Undertaker was set to happen in Saudi shortly after this segment. Everything about this night was electric. THINGS CHANGED. Myself and The Deadman have crossed paths multiple times since I’ve been here, and I hope it’s not the last. There is a great story to be told both on screen & behind the curtain. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it. Check out @Undertaker: The Last Ride on the @WWE network to learn more about the man behind The Undertaker.”