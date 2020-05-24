The Undertaker’s Original Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 26 Revealed

In an interview with BT Sport, Drew McIntyre revealed that he was originally planned to face the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 26:

“When I was 24 I was told by Vince McMahon, ‘you don’t listen to anybody but the Undertaker, he’s going to be your mentor and whenever you’ve got a question you go straight to him’. And the inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I. Unfortunately I wasn’t ready at the time, things worked out the way they worked out, and I believe it led to, instead of myself and Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, the retirement match. It was obviously a phenomenal match and I could not have delivered on that level at the time.”