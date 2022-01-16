The Undertaker’s WWE Theme Song Used During Donald Trump Rally

Former United States President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump held a rally in Florence, Arizona on Saturday night. Just prior to Trump appearing on the stage, The Undertaker’s WWE theme song was played. When Trump appeared in front of the crowd, the music was changed to God Bless the USA.

Here are a few video clips:

They’re playing The Undertaker theme song before Trump goes on. pic.twitter.com/SEc566DNsw — Hot Tub Twin (@hottub_twin) January 16, 2022