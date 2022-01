While speaking with SI.com, The Usos commented on their cousin Roman Reigns testing positive for Covid-19:

Jey: “It felt off not having the Tribal Chief around. This match was for him. We represented, and he’s going to be OK. He’s home resting, and maybe playing some Call of Duty. We’re going to see him back soon.”

Jimmy: “We opened the show, and we’re so used to seeing The Big Uce close the show. This pandemic is crazy, and all we want is for him to be safe and take care of himself.”