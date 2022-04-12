The Usos Challenge RK-Bro To Unify Tag Championships On RAW

It looks like WWE will be unifying the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles after all.

As we’ve noted, last Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns cut a promo on how he wanted SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to have more gold. He then ordered them to RAW to take the titles from RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, so that they can unify them.

Tonight’s RAW saw RK-Bro defeat Alpha Academy in a non-title match, and after the bout they were confronted by The Usos. After words between the two tag teams, The Usos challenged Orton and Riddle to a title unification match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Orton responded to The Usos but The Street Profits interrupted to make the case for why they should be next in line for a title shot. This led to the non-title main event of the night, which saw The Usos defeat Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. After the match, The Usos and RK-Bro faced off until The Usos left the ring. Ford and Dawkins tried to attack RK-Bro but it back-fired. The Usos then ran in and dropped Orton with a double superkick. RAW went off the air with The Usos raising both sets of title belts over Orton.

WWE has not announced when the title unification match might take place, but they did note that The Usos vs. The Profits was held to determine who deserves to challenge RK-Bro next. WWE also noted in their RAW recap how The Usos’ win brings them one step closer to Reigns’ mandate to unify the gold.