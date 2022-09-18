The Usos Have Reached Another Remarkable Milestone in WWE

As members of The Bloodline alongside the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos have been on an incredible winning streak as of late.

After defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event in July of 2021, the Usos became SmackDown Tag Team Champions. As a result of their victory over RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in a winner-take-all title unification match that took place on an episode of SmackDown in May of this year, they became Raw Tag Team Champions too, making them the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Prior to that match, they had previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for close to 300 consecutive days. They have since broken through that milestone and are currently in the midst of the longest reign in the title’s illustrious history.

In their reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos have now surpassed the 400-day mark, having held the title for a total of 427 days. They have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for the past one hundred and twenty days.

This coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown will feature The Usos in their next defense for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship when they take on Ridge Holland and Butch.