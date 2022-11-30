The Usos Have Reached Yet Another Impressive WWE Milestone

As part of The Bloodline with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, the Usos have had an incredible run.

At the Money in the Bank event in July 2021, the Usos defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship after defeating RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in a winner-take-all title unification match on an episode of SmackDown this past May.

For a long time, The Usos ruled the WWE tag division. To be precise, 500 days. That milestone was reached today, November 30.

On November 14, they officially became the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time, breaking the previous record of 483 days held by Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods of the New Day.