The Usos Opponents Announced For WrestleMania 38

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is set to take place at WrestleMania 38.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw The Usos cut promos on how there’s no one worthy to challenge them on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Nakamura and Boogs interrupted, and The Usos ruled that if Boogs could defeat Jey Uso in singles action, then Nakamura and Boogs would receive a title match at WrestleMania 38. Boogs went on to defeat Jey to earn the WrestleMania shot, but Jey smashed him in the back with his guitar to end the segment.

The Usos were rumored to defend their titles in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 38, but there’s no word on if other teams will be added to Boogs and Nakamura vs. The Usos.

WWE has not announced which night Boogs and Nakamura vs. The Usos will take place on, but we will keep you updated.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with related footage from SmackDown:

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Segment

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)