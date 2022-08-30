The Usos Reach Major Milestone with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have reached one more important new milestone during their reign as champions.

The Uso brothers, Jimmy and Jey, have been WWE tag team champions for 404 days now, making them only the third tag team in WWE history to ever hold the straps for more than 400 days. Demolition and The New Day are the other two teams.

The Usos defeated RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Titles on May 20, 2022 SmackDown in a Winners Take All match. The victory made them the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The SmackDown Tag Team Titles, which they defeated The Mysterios for at Money In the Bank on July 18, 2021, were held by them going into the match.

The Usos have held the blue brand titles for a combined total of 786 days over the course of five reigns, while also holding the red brand titles for a combined total of 355 days over the course of three reigns. Demolition has been recognized for a total of 698 days over the course of three title reigns, while The New Day has been recognized for a total of 786 days over the course of five reigns with the blue brand titles and 627 days over four reigns with the red brand titles respectively.

On Friday’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown, The Usos and Sami Zayn will be on hand to host the Two-Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Click here for spoilers from the SmackDown tapings held last Friday.