The Usos React to Their Record-Breaking WWE Tag Team Title Reign

Everyone involved in The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) has had an incredible run, with Reigns currently reigning as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Usos have also been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for a long time.

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Usos faced off against The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a WWE Tag Team Championship match, which they successfully retained, as well as Jimmy and Jey making history.

Today, The Usos are the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history (November 14). The Usos responded to the achievement by writing, “officially the best team in WWE EVER!!!!”

The New Day had previously held the record since December 2016, when their incredible title reign came to an end, but The Usos have now held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 484 days, surpassing that team.

In May 2022, the Usos defeated then-RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a winner-take-all match to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The team is on the verge of breaking a WWE record by becoming the first to hold the tag team titles for 500 days.

