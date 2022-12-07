The Usos Respond to PWI Top 100 Criticism, Dax Harwood Reacts

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions This week, Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their Tag Team 100 list, and the Usos were named the #1 tag team of 2022.

While it’s difficult to argue that another tag team had a better year, the ranking drew criticism from fans and wrestlers alike on social media. The Usos responded to the criticism on Twitter.

“A lot of Salty ass tag teams out there huh??…#WeTheOnes,” The Usos wrote on their official Twitter account.

Dax Harwood of AAA, IWGP, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR responded to the tweet jokingly with a photo of various salt products. “Live look at me rn,” he captioned the photo.

For those who missed it, the full PWI Tag Team 100 list for 2022 can be found by clicking here.

On this week’s RAW, the Usos retained their titles over Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. On Friday’s SmackDown, they will defend against Sheamus and Butch.

The following are the complete tweets from The Usos and Harwood:

