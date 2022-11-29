The Usos Set to Defend Their Titles on WWE RAW Next Week

WWE’s Undisputed Universal Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles on RAW next week.

WWE has announced that Matt Riddle and Elias will face The Usos for the WWE Championship next Monday night from Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena.

Monday night’s RAW featured a backstage segment in which Elias and Riddle expressed interest in competing for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The Bloodline intervened, claiming that Elias will never win WWE gold because The Usos are the 1s and Riddle and Elias are the 2s. Elias then issued the challenge, which The Usos accepted at any time and in any location.

WWE later announced a match between Riddle and Elias and The Usos for next Monday night.

In Monday night’s RAW main event, Jey Usos faced Kevin Owens, who won despite interference from The Bloodline.