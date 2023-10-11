The Velveteen Dream Addresses Internet Rumors Regarding WWE And His Personal Life

Former WWE star The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) issued the following statement via Instagram story to address internet rumors about WWE and his personal life.

“I AM NOT IN A REHABILITATION FACILITY NOR HAVE I VISITED ORLANDO FLORIDA

– THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

-OR ANY WWE EVENTS OR FACILITIES

I encourage all wrestling media and platforms to highlight the women and men who put together awesome weekly television! And not waste time publishing and pushing false narratives and fake news about me! I haven’t contributed anything to your line of entertainment in YEARS!

Please do better and use your platforms to showcase the bright and prominent future that is PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING.”