The Velveteen Dream Hit With New Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

PWMania.com previously reported in April allegations made against WWE Superstar, Velveteen Dream.

As a refresher, allegations were made that he sent a sexually explicit photo to an underage girl as well as having inappropriate communications with underage boys as well. Following this, Dream who’s real name is Patrick Clark released the statement below:

“Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.”

The story more or less went away after that. Now, Dream has found himself caught up in the headlines again in the midst of the ongoing #SpeakingOut movement. The new allegations involve Dream trying to groom underage boys. Below are some Twitter posts with screenshots:

Here you can see a better case of the grooming. I mentioned wanting to hang out with him because I thought it would be cool and you can see him having alterior motives at my vulnerability. pic.twitter.com/acO5Z8cTeO — Josh Fuller 😷 BLM (@JoshFullerPW) June 20, 2020

i was asked to post some more screenshots from a victim. don’t bother defending velveteen in my mentions cause I’m just gonna block and hide your comment 😚these are a few of MANY! there’s over 70 that haven’t been shown pic.twitter.com/1geZOz9Mxt — zy (@thekiaprint) June 20, 2020

“Ur kinda grown 2 be 15” cmon Velveteen Kelly pic.twitter.com/k3ej23UkhX — zy (@thekiaprint) June 20, 2020

At this time his Twitter account is still active but all tweets have been deleted.

PWMania will provide updates on this story if more information becomes available.