The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) Involved in Another Arrest Earlier This Month

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE NXT star The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was taken into custody on August 26 in Florida on an out-of-county warrant for “possession of drug paraphernalia” in the state of Florida.

A search of the court records in the state of Florida reveals that this is not the first time that Clark has been arrested this month.

According to court records, Clark was also taken into custody on August 20 by the Orlando Police Department for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on Property after a warning. Both of these offenses are classified as misdemeanors of the first degree. On August 22, Clark posted a bond of $1,200 and entered a not guilty plea. The arraignment hearing for the charges that are being brought against him was scheduled to take place on September 28 at 1:00 PM EST; however, that court hearing has been listed as canceled. According to the records, the victim in the case has requested that their identity not be revealed.

The only other instance of Clark’s name appearing in the court records was for a traffic violation that occurred in March of 2021, for which Clark was required to pay a fine.