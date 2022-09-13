The Velveteen Dream Set for Arraignment in Florida This Monday

Former WWE superstar Patrick Clark (The Velveteen Dream) is scheduled to appear in court for a probation violation.

According to court documents obtained by PWInsider.com, his probation violation will be heard in court on Monday, September 19th at 1:30 PM EST in Seminole County, Florida.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department arrested the former NXT performer in November 2021 and charged him with cocaine possession, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence, and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle.

As part of a plea agreement, Judge Donna Goerner sentenced Clark to 12 months probation and $213 in court costs and community service this past April for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clark was arrested on August 20th in Orlando, Florida, for battery and trespassing on private property after warning an employee at fitness gym Club Orlando. They got into a fight after Clark was asked to leave a gym area that was about to be cleaned.

Clark allegedly became “irate and argumentative” with the employee, prompting him to be ordered to leave the facility. Clark allegedly threatened to kill the employee, resulting in a fight in which Clark bit the man.

Clark pleaded not guilty in this case after authorities discovered teeth marks on the man’s “left chest near the left armpit.”

Clark has been held in Seminole County, Florida, since late August.