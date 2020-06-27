The Velveteen Dream’s Days In WWE Numbered?

As PWMania.com previously reported, there have been accusations made towards Velveteen Dream as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Indy wrestler Josh Fuller accused Dream of being a groomer and a child predator.

WWE is looking to clean up the roster of “problematic” wrestlers, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast wrote that Velveteen Dream’s days in WWE are numbered and Sapp responded by stating that he heard the same thing. Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com said that WWE has been quiet on the matter.

WWE is serious about cleaning up their roster from what I hear, in regards to many problematic wrestlers. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

I've been hearing this, as well as some not so wonderful news about him that doesn't have to do with any of the allegations. https://t.co/34168lwI5l — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020