The Velveteen Dream’s WWE Status, RAW Viewership Takes A Hit

– Acccording to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it’s believed that the Velveteen Dream is dealing with a back injury and that’s why he hasn’t been on television in recent months. Meltzer heard that the injury is pretty serious and there hasn’t been any update regarding Dream’s condition. Dream’s last match was on the September 18th 2019 edition of WWE NXT.

– This week’s WWE RAW drew 2.030 million viewers which was down from 2.385 million viewers a week ago. RAW had strong competition with the college football national championship game doing 25 million viewers for ESPN. RAW from one year ago on 1/14/19 drew 2.722 million viewers.

The hourly numbers for this week are as follows:

2.218 million

2.059 million

1.814 million