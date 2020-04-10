The Very Latest News On Roman Reigns’ Status With WWE

Roman Reigns’ current WWE status is up in the air these days due to the coronavirus. As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns didn’t challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 as he pulled out of his match since he is immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia. Reigns was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL when he made the call himself to pull out of the match. The Usos were said to have influenced his decision. WWE ended up having Braun Strowman defeat Goldberg for the title at the event.

Reigns returning to WWE is being left entirely up to him at this point, according to the Wrestling Observer. As of this writing, nobody but Reigns himself knows when he’ll feel comfortable enough to return. Of course, there is a potential risk to his health and whether he’ll return before the pandemic ends is unknown.

During a recent post on Instagram, Reigns said, “I made it to Orlando and I had to make a decision for me. It doesn’t take anything away from what I’ve done and what I’m going to do. I still love this game. I still love pro wrestling/sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring. It’s a little weird being in the ring with nobody watching, nobody in the arena. I’m ready to get back to work.”