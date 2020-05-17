The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits Set For Axe Throwing Challenge On RAW

WWE.com posted the following today, announcing that The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits will take part in an axe throwing challenge on RAW. This comes after the two tag-teams played a game of basketball last week on RAW. You can read the full announcement below:

After squaring off on the hardwood, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders will take their talents to a much different arena: axe throwing.

Raw Tag Team Champions Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins will again face off with Erik & Ivar on Raw this Monday night — but this time in an axe-throwing contest.

The Street Profits claimed a lopsided 74-2 victory last week in basketball, though The Viking Raiders may have played possum the entire time as Ivar showed off some impressive skills afterward.

Which team will one-up the other this time around?