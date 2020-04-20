The Viking Raiders Do Their Own Version Of “Carpool Karaoke” On Raw

One of the hot topics coming out of this week’s WWE RAW episode was the segment with The Viking Raiders, which you can see below.

The segment featured Erik and Ivar doing “Carpool Karaoke” in their own way. Wearing their Viking headgear, The Raiders sang about being Vikings and loving to fight while riding down the road. Ivar munched on a large turkey leg while they sang.

There’s no word yet on where WWE is headed with the new storyline for The Vikings, but there’s speculation that they may have been given the comedy re-package that WWE had planned for The Revival. Erik and Ivar vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits has been rumored for WWE Money In the Bank on May 10, but WWE has not announced the match as of this writing.

