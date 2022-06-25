The Viking Raiders Return on WWE SmackDown as Heels (Video)

The split between Jinder Mahal and Shanky was continued on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, as a returning tag team turned heel.

The match between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston against Shanky and Mahal was supposed to take place Friday night, but it was called off because Woods and Kingston preferred a dance-off over another rematch. Mahal stormed out because he didn’t like Shanky’s lack of seriousness.

After some more dancing, Erik and Ivar, the Viking Raiders, reappeared and viciously battered Woods and Kingston, clearly demonstrating that they are now heels.

Despite working on live events all year, this would be Erik and Ivar’s first SmackDown appearance since March 18, 2022.

You can watch highlights from the segment below. Full SmackDown results are available at this link.