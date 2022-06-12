The Viking Raiders Set to Make WWE SmackDown Comeback

The Viking Raiders are being reintroduced to the SmackDown brand.

A new vignette was aired in this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode to hype Erik and Ivar’s comeback, stating that they will be “coming soon” to the blue brand. On the official WWE roster, they were already classified as SmackDown Superstars.

Ivar said the following in the vignette, “The truth is, Vikings are some of the most spectacular, rugged, amazing people on the face of the planet. Every city we go to is ready to join The Raid.”

“As Vikings, we pride ourselves on honor, valor and unbridled bravery!” Erik added.

The vignette features footage of The Viking Raiders competing in an axe throwing competition in May 2020 while clashing with The Street Profits.

The Viking Raiders haven’t said much about Friday night’s episode, but Ivar did retweet the GIF you see below.

Ivar also posted the video on Instagram and wrote about it, while Erik put it on his Instagram Story.

Erik, for what it’s worth, hinted that he might be injured in a tweet he sent out on June 6.

“Is it normal to measure the severity of an injury by wether or not I can draw a bow or swing a sword?,” he wrote.

Since their loss to current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers on the May 17 NXT 2.0 episode, Erik and Ivar have not been on television. They’ve subsequently wrestled a few non-televised WWE live events in late May, where they came up short in Fatal 4 Way bouts against Los Lotharios, The Brawling Brutes, and the winners, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Erik and Ivar worked the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 1 SmackDown, lost a Handicap Match to Omos via count out on the March 28 RAW, and feuded with other SmackDown teams in January and February before their brief time in NXT this spring. They were scheduled to face The Usos at WWE Elimination Chamber, however the brothers attacked The Vikings prior to the match, forcing it to be axed. They also worked a number of dark matches.

The Viking Raiders signed with WWE in January 2018 to begin working in NXT after stellar careers around the world. In April of 2019, they were promoted to the main roster. Erik and Ivar have won the NXT Tag Team Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship.

