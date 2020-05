WWE Producer MVP will host a special Money In the Bank edition of The VIP Lounge on tonight’s go-home RAW episode. MVP’s guests will be Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who are the red brand competitors for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

MVP will also appear on tonight’s RAW for the tag team match as he leads WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne into action against Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

Credit- Pwinsider