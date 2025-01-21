The Von Erichs Reveal Top Texans They’d Team Up With In Wrestling

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) took to an episode of their The Claw Pod, where they talked about a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including which Texans they would like to team up with and would end up becoming good tag team partners.

Ross Von Erich said, “I’m gonna throw Bryan Keith’s name out there in the hat. Then I know me and Marshall have a great relationship with EJ [Nduka], the Judge. He’s a stud.”

Marshall Von Erich added:

“I’m glad you said him. Lance Archer. That’s a fellow Texan. Then Sammy Guevara, we’ve got Dustin [Rhodes]. I would have to go with Dustin, Bryan Keith, EJ would be awesome because we want to get with him eventually anyway.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)