The War Raiders vs. The New Day For WWE Tag-Titles Set For WrestleMania 41

A new match has been made official for this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to X on Friday afternoon to release a special breaking news video to announce the addition of a new title match for WrestleMania 41.

Although it wasn’t specified which night the match will be taking place, Pearce announced that The War Raiders will be defending their WWE Tag-Team titles against The New Day at “The Show of Shows.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.