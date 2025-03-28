The Weeknd Picked As Artist For Theme Song For Sixth WrestleMania In A Row

WrestleMania 41 has an official sound.

‘Timeless’ by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti has been announced as the official theme song for WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

This marks the sixth WrestleMania in a row to feature The Weeknd as the theme artist.

Among them are:

• WrestleMania 36 — Blinding Lights

• WrestleMania 37 — Save Your Tears

• WrestleMania 38 — Sacrifice

• WrestleMania 39 — Less Than Zero

• WrestleMania 40 — Gasoline

• WrestleMania 41 — Timeless

‘Timeless’ serves as the official theme for #Wrestlemania 41. pic.twitter.com/H4fho8BneH — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 28, 2025