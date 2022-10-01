The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:


Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir.

