The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki

As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:

One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term “fighting spirit.” The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2022



Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir.

Some of the moments in my career that I am most grateful for are a result of the friendship that evolved from our business together. Inoki san was a visionary. In some ways-too ahead of his time. 安らかに眠る — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki…a legend in every sense of the word. 🙏 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 1, 2022

Very sad to hear the passing of a true icon of Professional Wrestling worldwide. Antonio Inoki inspired so many wrestlers for so many decades including me in my in ring days. I had the opportunity to wrestle on several tours for Inoki in NJPW – he truly changed the game. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WSyAKB9XCY — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 1, 2022

RIP Antonio Inoki. I would listen to Kowalski tell Inoki stories for hours on end. Thank you for your immense contributions to our sport and the unrivaled legacy you leave behind. Honored to have met you. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 1, 2022