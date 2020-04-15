The Wrestling Industry Reacts To WWE’s Talent Cuts

Several people in WWE and within the wrestling industry have addressed the news of many talents being released. Here are some of the comments:

Today sucks. To all my former co-workers, especially the ones losing their jobs right now, I love you all. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) April 15, 2020

This has been such a sad day on so many levels. A lot of good hard working people lost their jobs at the worst time possible. Keep in mind this was in a company with $500 million cash reserves and was still expected without it to turn a significant profit this year. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 15, 2020

awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo

If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 15, 2020

To my brothers and sisters I’m sorry. Please remember. Life is change… it’s ever changing… A job can fill your bank account, but do what fills your soul! I love you. “When we are no longer able to change a situation – we are challenged to change ourselves.” – Viktor E. Frankl — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2020

Today has been a sad and tough day so far for the whole WWE family. Please send a lot of love and light our way. We all need it. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 15, 2020

A lot of very talented men & woman in professional wrestling lost their jobs today. Many of them are my friends. This is happening everywhere. You cannot stop talent, however, and those with passion, drive and a great and diverse skill set WILL succeed regardless. Heads up! 👊🏼 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 15, 2020