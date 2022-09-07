The Wrestling Showcase Review (9/3/22)

The Wrestling Showcase took place on September 3rd at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois. This was an 8-man single elimination tournament to crown the very first Wrestling Showcase Champion. The event also featured a triple threat match for the MLW Featherweight Woman’s world title and a future stars showcase match with two up-and-coming talents from Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Pre-Show

Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller w/ Sonny Onoo defeated Dave Segan

NWA North American Champion Cyon defeated Joe Alonzo

Main Show – First Round

Rich Swann vs. Johnny Showcase

Swann has a high-energy entrance that makes the audience come to their feet. Johnny uses a pool soaker to spray the crowd. Johnny with a great transition out of the wrist lock.

Johnny challenges Swann to a quick draw contest. Ten paces, Johnny gets the jump on Swann. He goes for the powerbomb, and Swann returns the favor. Swann stops starship pain with a roll-up. Trading blows. Swan wins with a kick to the head. Shake hands after the match.

They introduced Karen Jarrett as the host of the wrestling showcase.

Josh Alexander vs. Moose

In what was the continuation of this long-standing IMPACT wrestling feud, these two seemed to pick right back up where they had left off.

Josh wins with a roll-up.

Jacob Fatu vs. Steve Maclin

These two started out heavy, which is what you would expect. Maclin hangs Fatu on the tree of woe and delivers a heavy spear. Fatu hits a beautiful handstand into a standing moonsault. Fatu hits SST for the win.

Matt Cardona vs. Tatanka

Matt Cardona cuts a promo before the match about his injury and the fast recovery he had. Cardona says that he will win the showcase.

Cardona attempts to use the internet belt but gets stopped by the ref. They also stopped Tatanka from using it. Cardona hits Tatanka with a low blow and rolls him up for the win. Tatanka hits his Samoan drop after the match for a big pop from the crowd.

Future Stars Showcase Match (OVW)

Certified Luke Curtis vs. Fanny Pack kid Kal Herro.

Luke worked the left shoulder after arm draped over the top rope, including ripping tape off the shoulder. Fanny Pack Kid makes a comeback and wins with Fanny Pack Knee.

Second round

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander

Handshake to start the match. Back and forth with Swann, surprising Josh. Swann hits a beautiful head scissor off the top and gets 2. Alexander plants Swann for the win. On to the finals. Handshake and hug to end the match.

Brian Myers vs. Jacob Fatu

Cardona comes out in an arm sling and says Tatanka re-injured his bicep. They named Brian Myers as the replacement.

Fatu doesn’t waste any time getting things started. The crowd is solidly behind Fatu, including a “f**k him up, Fatu” chant. Fatu hits a big dive to the outside.

Bryan Myers attempts to sneak attack Fatu but ends up getting a super kick.

Cardona attempts to interfere, but Fatu cuts him off.

Fatu hits SST and a triple jump corner moonsault for the win.

MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) defeated Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo

Green and Purrazzo (currently the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions) started things out as any tag team in a triple threat match would. They double-teamed Taya well until she stopped them. The last moments of the match saw Purrazzo kick referee Brian Hebner out of the ring, then use the MLW title to hit Taya. Green hit an unprettier and made the cover. Hebner, not seeing Purrazzo use the belt, counted to three. Green and Purrazzo celebrated until Karen Jarrett made her way to the ring to say that the match was to be restarted. Green and Purrazzo tried to protest, but it was too late. Hebner rang the bell. Hebner is once again tossed outside; Super Dave Miller (ref who made the count for Ric Flair’s last match) runs down and checks on Hebner, then slides in to make the count of 3.

FINALS

Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona comes out and says his bicep isn’t re-torn. Says Smart Mark Sterling advised that he can still compete. Karen Jarrett comes out and says she agrees, making it a triple threat. Fatu and Alexander shake hands. Fatu superkicks Josh. He runs Cardona out of the ring. Alexander hits a series of running kicks on the outside on both Fatu and Cardona. Moose attempts to interfere, gets stopped, and then pulls Alexander out. Fatu climbs up for the moonsault. Chelsea green runs out, then Brian Myers. Myers attempts to hit Fatu with the IMPACT Digital Media Championship, but Fatu notices this. While Fatu is going after Myers, he doesn’t see Green, who delivers a low blow. Myers knocks Fatu down. Cardona covers for the win.

After, Jon Alba Attempts to interview Cardona, but Josh Shernoff steals the microphone and lets Cardona gloat about his first championship win since coming back from his injury.

The wrestling showcase was a great example of how to put on an independent wrestling show. The production value was spectacular, with each competitor in each match having their own entrance music and video. The timing of the event was also great, with it running for 2 hours and 15 minutes. This is uncommon, with most shows being three plus hours.