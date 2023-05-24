The following was sent to us:

The Wrestling Showcase Tickets on Sale Now

Premier Streaming Network Men’s and Women’s Champions to be crowned at event

The Wrestling Showcase will be making its much anticipated return on Saturday, September 9th, emanating from Metuchen, New Jersey, and tickets are now available for purchase. Fans who buy first or second row tickets to The Wrestling Showcase, will also receive access to the Squared Circle Expo, an interactive fan fest featuring autograph opportunities, vendor tables, and meet and greets, which will be taking place prior to the event.

Tickets to The Wrestling Showcase can be purchased here.

This year’s Wrestling Showcase will feature some of the best independent talent from organizations that can be seen on Premier Streaming Network (PSN), such as House of Glory (HOG), Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), Wrestle Pro, Battlefield Pro Wrestling (BPW), East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA), Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW), Atlantic Pro Wrestling (APW), Three Legacies Wrestling, Catalyst Wrestling, Figure Wrestling Federation (FWF) with more companies to be added.

Additionally, The Wrestling Showcase will host a match to crown the first-ever women’s Premier Streaming Network Champion and the first-ever men’s Premier Streaming Network (PSN) Champion. Last year’s Wrestling Showcase tournament winner Matt Cardona will compete in the men’s match, and his opponent, along with the women competitors will be announced in the coming weeks.

“One of the things that drew me to joining Premier Streaming Network’s ownership team was it provided the opportunity to put together events like The Wrestling Showcase, where we can bring together amazing talent from all over the independent scene and give the fans an unbelievable show,” said PSN co-owner Freddie Prinze Jr. “I’ve mentioned that PSN is a bit of its own cyberpunk territory, and to have all the territories be represented at The Wrestling Showcase is going to make for a special night on September 9th.”

For those who can’t make it to New Jersey for The Wrestling Showcase, it will stream live on PSN, with a special kick-off show hosted by four-time Emmy Award winning television host, Chris Van Vliet.

“When my brother Fred and I created The Wrestling Showcase we wanted to put together a truly unique event for both the fans and the talent that competed on the card, and this year we get to raise the bar and completely reimagine the concept,” said Josh Shernoff, Vice President of Programming and Creative Development at PSN. “The number of organizations that will be represented at The Wrestling Showcase, the men’s and women’s PSN championship matches and the collaboration with Squared Circle Expo is going to make this a can’t miss event.”

Premier Streaming Network is available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV’s.

