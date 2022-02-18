The Wrestling World Comments On The Undertaker’s WWE HOF Induction

PWMania.com Staff
Several pro wrestling stars have posted Twitter reactions to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame.

As reported earlier, WWE announced this morning that Undertaker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, which was confirmed for Friday 4/1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and will air from the same venue that SmackDown airs from that night.

Below are Twitter reactions from Triple H, Shawn Michaels, JBL, Ric Flair, Kane/Glenn Jacobs, AJ Styles, Jeff Jarrett, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Riddle and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest:

