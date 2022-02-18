The Wrestling World Comments On The Undertaker’s WWE HOF Induction

Several pro wrestling stars have posted Twitter reactions to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame.

As reported earlier, WWE announced this morning that Undertaker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, which was confirmed for Friday 4/1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and will air from the same venue that SmackDown airs from that night.

Below are Twitter reactions from Triple H, Shawn Michaels, JBL, Ric Flair, Kane/Glenn Jacobs, AJ Styles, Jeff Jarrett, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Riddle and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest:

Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF! https://t.co/cyRwg68kqK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2022

I’ve had the pleasure (and often times pain) of being in the ring with @Undertaker throughout both of our careers. I count him among the absolute best and someone I consider a close friend. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF club!!! https://t.co/rT8NGyifU7 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 18, 2022

The best I was ever in the ring with and a pure class act. It’s not a Hall of Fame without the @undertaker Congrats Deadman! pic.twitter.com/HtdjdMoxqR — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 18, 2022

Congratulations @undertaker! This Is As Big As The Day That Stone Cold @steveaustinBSR Went In! Thanks For All That You’ve Done For The Business & For Me Personally! WrestleMania 38 Gets Bigger Every Day! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/ORuvqZUXBc — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2022

.@undertaker is my favorite @WWE superstar of all time. And Mark Calaway is one of my favorite people of all time. Congratulations on this so deserved honor! https://t.co/75LkjWpevL — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 18, 2022

No one like him. He is truly a PHENOM in every sense of the word. A Hall of Fame career earned over 30 years of hard work and dedication in @WWE. Congratulations, Taker. #WWEHOF https://t.co/AIx5MvZtXh — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) February 18, 2022

There will NEVER be anyone who had a run like Taker – both in and out of the ring. 30+ years on top, multiple eras, led by example, and made everyone around him better! The true MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of all time! Congrats Mark! @wwe@undertaker #WWEHOF #WrestleMania https://t.co/qbkjdlYoZc — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 18, 2022