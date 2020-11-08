The Wrestling World Reacts To Alex Trebek’s Death

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the television game show Jeopardy, has died at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wrestling topics were occasionally used on Jeopardy over the years including a Slammy Awards category in 2019. Trebek also made a celebrity guest appearance at Wrestlemania 7 in 1991 as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer.

RIP to an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/VPxXKemVO6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2020

Rest in Power to a legend. A staple of my childhood. https://t.co/HNM3BxTdKV — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) November 8, 2020

My heart goes out to the Trebek family. What a loss of a great man. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020