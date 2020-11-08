The Wrestling World Reacts To Alex Trebek’s Death

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the television game show Jeopardy, has died at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Wrestling topics were occasionally used on Jeopardy over the years including a Slammy Awards category in 2019. Trebek also made a celebrity guest appearance at Wrestlemania 7 in 1991 as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer.
I watched Alek Trebek when he looked like this. Daytime game show host before he was doing Jeopardy. After the cartoons but before the soaps. He was an amazing Jeopardy host. Always throwing shade at contestants in a humorous way. Thanks for babysitting me Alek. RIPower sir.
RIP to an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/VPxXKemVO6
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2020
Rest in Power to a legend. A staple of my childhood. https://t.co/HNM3BxTdKV
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) November 8, 2020
My heart goes out to the Trebek family. What a loss of a great man.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020
So many memories watching @Jeopardy Thank you #AlexTrebek #rip
— The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) November 8, 2020
WOW!! Damn. Grew up on this guy. RIP Sir!! https://t.co/BCGGn3izYJ
— 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) November 8, 2020
A Canadian legend 🇨🇦….. RIP #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/iN1r0cIbAJ
— Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) November 8, 2020
Heaven Gained another Angel ❤️❤️#RipAlexTrebek https://t.co/S6enFSu4OB
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) November 8, 2020