The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Road Warrior Animal

Numerous wrestlers have commented on the death of Road Warrior Animal with tributes to the Legion of Doom tag team:

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

The Road Warriors were larger than life. They made it possible for so many others to live their dreams. Rest in Power, Animal. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) September 23, 2020

Heartbroken 💔

RIP Joe! (Animal)

My very close friend.

The wrestling world mourns. pic.twitter.com/Eo9Lc8xZEU — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) September 23, 2020

This one hurt. So saddened to hear the passing on Animal. He always had a minute for anyone & would smile when I asked him if he would watch my match Well… we know now when we here that loud boom above our heads, that God is now experiencing that Road Warrior POP. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/CuFfUeVH9O — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) September 23, 2020

Shocked by passing of Road Warrior Animal, Joe Laurinaitis he just reached out to me Saturday 2 wish me Happy B’day great talk and laughs about past Joe was STAND UP MAN I owe him much but now prayers for his family that he was so proud of #Whatarush #RESPECT — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 23, 2020

RIP to the legendary Animal. I don’t have the proper words right now, but thank you for goofing off with me at Cons. Thanks for all the years of entertainment and thanks letting this fan become a friend. pic.twitter.com/eUk2SafVkO — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 23, 2020

Just found out that Road Warrior Animal has left us. Very sad to hear this, always such a nice guy whenever I would see him. So, I have a Tasmanian Devil tattoo on my right arm, he was my inspiration to get that before I started wrestling training. #RIP pic.twitter.com/iynxmE8pkb — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 23, 2020

I’ve often been asked … “Who is the greatest Tag Team of All Time?” The answer has always been the same. Rest in Power brother. 💪🏽 My sincere condolences to family, friends and fans of Animal all around the world. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/hQ2Av7xw1X — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 23, 2020

Hawk and Animal are giving the Doomsday Device to the Angels now. RIP Brother. pic.twitter.com/qu1plbseCH — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) September 23, 2020