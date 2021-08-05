The Wrestling World Remembers Bobby Eaton

The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of the legendary “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton today.

As noted, Eaton’s sister announced overnight that he was found dead at his home. He was 62 years old. Eaton, who lost his wife Donna back in June, was recently hospitalized for a few weeks after suffering a fall in July that left him with a banged up hip and broken fingers.

Eaton, who was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2019, had a storied career that began in 1976. Most famous for being one-half of The Midnight Express with Dennis Condrey and later Stan Lane, managed by Jim Cornette, Eaton wrestled for numerous promotions,including Mid-South Wrestling, Continental Wrestling Association, WCCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, the NWA, WCW, SMW, NJPW, ECW, TNA, and many others. He held multiple titles, including the WCW World Television Title, the NWA United States Tag Team Titles, the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Titles, the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Title, the Mid-South Tag Team Titles, the AWA Southern Tag Team Titles, and others.

The NWA paid tribute to Eaton and said his impact and legacy will always be remembered.

“The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered. #NWAFam,” the NWA tweeted.

Impact Wrestling also paid tribute to Eaton, writing, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton – part of the legendary Midnight Express tag team. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.”

AEW called Eaton a true legend and one of the greatest tag team wrestlers ever.

“AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend and one of the greatest tag team wrestlers off all-time ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW tweeted.

WWE issued a lengthy statement on Eaton’s passing, pointing to the impact he left on his peers and how he’s been praised as one of the nicest and most underrated wrestlers in the industry. You can see WWE’s full statement below.

Stay tuned for more on Eaton’s passing. Below are the full statements mentioned above, along with tributes from several wrestlers, Hall of Famers and other personalities, including Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Jim Ross, Edge, JBL, William Regal, Samoa Joe, Jerry Lawler, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya, Lex Luger, Eric Bischoff, FTR, NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Matt Hardy, and many others:

Bobby Eaton passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62.

A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time during his nearly 40-year career. Eaton broke in at the age of 17 with NWA Mid-America and in just two years captured his first championship by teaming with Leapin’ Lanny Poffo to claim the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Titles.

After a stint with the Continental Wrestling Association, Eaton joined forces with Dennis Condrey to carry the torch for the memorable Midnight Express. “Beautiful” Bobby & “Lover Boy” Dennis quickly rose to prominence in Jim Crockett Promotions and won the NWA World Tag Team Titles from The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Following Condrey’s departure, Midnight Express carried on with “Sweet” Stan Lane teaming with Eaton for memorable rivalries against The Samoan S.W.A.T. Team, The Fabulous Freebirds, The Steiner Brothers and more on their way to a United States Tag Team Title reign.

Eaton would make a strong singles run following the departure of Lane and defeated Arn Anderson to win the World Television Championship at SuperBrawl I. An ensuing run with Rick Rude, Larry Zbyszko, Steve Austin and Anderson of The Dangerous Alliance culminated with a legendary double-ring War Games Match at WrestleWar 1992 against Sting’s Squadron. After stops with Smoky Mountain Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Eaton would return to WCW before competing on the independent circuit up until 2015.

Eaton amassed countless accolades during his career but perhaps none more meaningful than the impact he left on his peers with Mick Foley, Steve Austin and others having praised Eaton as one of the most underrated and nicest Superstars in the business.

WWE extends its condolences to Eaton’s family, friends and fans.

