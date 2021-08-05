The Wrestling World Remembers Bobby Eaton

The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of the legendary “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton today.

As noted, Eaton’s sister announced overnight that he was found dead at his home. He was 62 years old. Eaton, who lost his wife Donna back in June, was recently hospitalized for a few weeks after suffering a fall in July that left him with a banged up hip and broken fingers.

Eaton, who was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2019, had a storied career that began in 1976. Most famous for being one-half of The Midnight Express with Dennis Condrey and later Stan Lane, managed by Jim Cornette, Eaton wrestled for numerous promotions,including Mid-South Wrestling, Continental Wrestling Association, WCCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, the NWA, WCW, SMW, NJPW, ECW, TNA, and many others. He held multiple titles, including the WCW World Television Title, the NWA United States Tag Team Titles, the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Titles, the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Title, the Mid-South Tag Team Titles, the AWA Southern Tag Team Titles, and others.

The NWA paid tribute to Eaton and said his impact and legacy will always be remembered.

“The National Wrestling Alliance is Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered. #NWAFam,” the NWA tweeted.

Impact Wrestling also paid tribute to Eaton, writing, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton – part of the legendary Midnight Express tag team. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.”

AEW called Eaton a true legend and one of the greatest tag team wrestlers ever.

“AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend and one of the greatest tag team wrestlers off all-time ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW tweeted.

WWE issued a lengthy statement on Eaton’s passing, pointing to the impact he left on his peers and how he’s been praised as one of the nicest and most underrated wrestlers in the industry. You can see WWE’s full statement below.

Stay tuned for more on Eaton’s passing. Below are the full statements mentioned above, along with tributes from several wrestlers, Hall of Famers and other personalities, including Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Jim Ross, Edge, JBL, William Regal, Samoa Joe, Jerry Lawler, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya, Lex Luger, Eric Bischoff, FTR, NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Matt Hardy, and many others:

Bobby Eaton passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62. A Huntsville, Alabama native, Eaton built a reputation as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time during his nearly 40-year career. Eaton broke in at the age of 17 with NWA Mid-America and in just two years captured his first championship by teaming with Leapin’ Lanny Poffo to claim the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Titles. After a stint with the Continental Wrestling Association, Eaton joined forces with Dennis Condrey to carry the torch for the memorable Midnight Express. “Beautiful” Bobby & “Lover Boy” Dennis quickly rose to prominence in Jim Crockett Promotions and won the NWA World Tag Team Titles from The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Following Condrey’s departure, Midnight Express carried on with “Sweet” Stan Lane teaming with Eaton for memorable rivalries against The Samoan S.W.A.T. Team, The Fabulous Freebirds, The Steiner Brothers and more on their way to a United States Tag Team Title reign. Eaton would make a strong singles run following the departure of Lane and defeated Arn Anderson to win the World Television Championship at SuperBrawl I. An ensuing run with Rick Rude, Larry Zbyszko, Steve Austin and Anderson of The Dangerous Alliance culminated with a legendary double-ring War Games Match at WrestleWar 1992 against Sting’s Squadron. After stops with Smoky Mountain Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Eaton would return to WCW before competing on the independent circuit up until 2015. Eaton amassed countless accolades during his career but perhaps none more meaningful than the impact he left on his peers with Mick Foley, Steve Austin and others having praised Eaton as one of the most underrated and nicest Superstars in the business. WWE extends its condolences to Eaton’s family, friends and fans.

Everyone at BT Sport sends their thoughts to the family and friends of 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton. A tag team specialist, his work as one half of The Midnight Express will go down as some of the greatest ever. It set the blueprint. RIP, 1958-2021 pic.twitter.com/zAIr0VSL7f — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 5, 2021

I really hate doing these it's been a rough week, but we once again send out our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and the fans around the world as the legendary Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away at the age of 62. We thank you for the Memories. R.I.P. Bobby. pic.twitter.com/QfmJuzSPN5 — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 5, 2021

I can not begin to tell y’all how sorry I am to hear of Bobby Eaton’s passing.

Terry and I first met and worked with Bobby in 1978.

What a tremendous worker and person!!!

My condolences and prayers go out to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 5, 2021

So sad this morning to hear of the passing of Beautiful Bobby Eaton. He was a wonderful person and I am so lucky I had a chance to know him and work with him. He was certainly one of the good guys I have met in this business. #RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/YUQTEhuT72 — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) August 5, 2021

So saddened by the loss of our beloved Beautiful Bobby Eaton. Not only was he a one of a kind wrestling talent but a truely generous and gentle soul. Prayers for his family. We will miss you Bobby and thanks for always having extra clean towels and stuff for all the boys 😊🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6iR128mM1r — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) August 5, 2021

Woke up to the horrible news that Bobby Eaton has passed. Such a master of our craft; I’m in awe of you as much today as I was as a kid. As an even better man, I’m honored to have made your acquaintance along the way. My heart goes out to all he touched. Rest well, sir. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 5, 2021

I am beyond saddened by last night's passing of Beautiful Bobby Eaton at the age of 62. Everything you've heard is true – Bobby was kind, gentle caring and loyal. The sport has never known a more accomplished performer. My deepest sympathy to his family. pic.twitter.com/o2MD4hNE4M — Gary Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) August 5, 2021

Todays episode of @BustedOpenRadio is dedicated to the life, career and memory of one of the greatest to ever step foot in a wrestling ring … Condolences to his family, friends and the boys. God Bless and RIP “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton. pic.twitter.com/MOH1GkrHV0 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 5, 2021

Found a old pair of tights that Beautiful Bobby Eaton gave me when we worked together in WCW. Great human being. Love you always pal. #RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/c9ckMRBdi9 — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) August 5, 2021

What a sad day yesterday. Lost two great friends and Wrestling Legends. Beautiful Bobby Eaton and Bert Prentice. No words…rest in peace my friends. pic.twitter.com/fzBFi9isNr — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 5, 2021

My deepest condolences to Taryn, Dillon & Dustin and family of Bobby Eaton who has passed https://t.co/k9x6tbVLZm dear friend, partner, travel buddy, teacher, superbly skilled Pro who would make everyone who knew him feel happy inside, love you.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 5, 2021

If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring. Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person. #RIPBobbyEaton — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 5, 2021

This is the hardest post to make . Anymore it’s almost daily I hear the passing of a friend a brother in the ring . I just got word one of Wrestling’s best ever in the ring and out . Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away . We all love Bobby! #RIPBobbyEaton pic.twitter.com/mWDlbayBDi — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 5, 2021

Saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby Eaton. He was a fabulous in ring talent and a much better human outside the squared circle. I was there when Bill Watts created the Midnight Express and will always cherish those times. RIP Beautiful Bobby. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/7qTTmUjVU1 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 5, 2021

So Sad And Sorry To Hear About My Close Friend And One Of The All Time Greats, Bobby Eaton! Beautiful Bobby And The Midnight Express Were One Of The Greatest Tag Teams In The History Of The Business! Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DWTKeeL7wz — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 5, 2021

Love you BOBBY RIP🙏🏻❤️ Bobby Eaton: A Night of Appreciation https://t.co/C0rVO8GIEv via @YouTube — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 5, 2021

RIP “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton. Less than a month ago, a group of producers sat around and watched this on my i-pad. We all agreed Bobby was so talented and would be a star in any era. https://t.co/LXwrJY898x pic.twitter.com/Fo1KG12OWn — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 5, 2021

My heart and my prayers go out to the family of Bobby Eaton. Bobby was a great wrestler, and a good friend. Rest In Peace my friend. I didn’t know anyone who didn’t absolutely love Bobby. He was just a great guy! pic.twitter.com/FK9d1Lphbx — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 5, 2021

RIP BEAUTIFUL BOBBY EATON — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 5, 2021

RIP to one half of the midnight express and one of to he greatest workers of all time “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, condolences to his friends and family pic.twitter.com/0eEFVCN7yk — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 5, 2021

My heart goes out to the family, friends, and fans of Bobby Eaton. One of a kind talent whose skill in the ring made it look so real. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 5, 2021

God speed my friend! Absolutely one the best in and out of the ring! So sad ! RIP Bobby Eaton pic.twitter.com/lbUPU4iaMn — GANGREL (@gangrel13) August 5, 2021

Sad to hear this news — one of the GREATS. Thinking of Bobby Eaton and his family today. ❤️ https://t.co/QjCy4F79Xl — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 5, 2021

TBT-thanks to great friend James Beard for pic. James, Bobby Duncum Jr and I on trip to Japan early 1990s. Love and miss Bobby-we were room mates and the ‘Texas Mustangs’. pic.twitter.com/zPj5vWFRWV — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 5, 2021

Bobby was one of the good guys who taught me so much. Damnit man. 🙏🏼💙#RIPBobbyEaton — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 5, 2021

Just woke up to the horrible news of Beautiful Bobby Eaton passing

If you saw him in the ring you knew how great he was

If you met him in person you knew he was even greater

I will miss my friend very much#MidnightExpress pic.twitter.com/L4jzL92jPd — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 5, 2021

Bobby Eaton was not only an amazing pro-wrestler, he was a kind man. I loved watching him in the ring and loved the times I got to sit and talk with him. Rest well Beautiful Bobby. — CORINO (@StevenCorino) August 5, 2021

Woke up from a nap to find out that one of the absolute best guys not just in the ring but out of the ring as well has passed away. Beautiful Bobby Eaton was a guy I spent many of nights on the road with and I was privileged he took me under his wing as my mentor. R.I.P Bobby pic.twitter.com/rEKyHNKgcj — chase owens (@realchaseowens) August 5, 2021

My heart is broken. A wonderful mentor, all time legend, amazing friend & the nicest person I have ever met has passed. I can’t put into words what Bobby Eaton meant to me. pic.twitter.com/8R88cP2HoI — 🆂🅸🅶🅼🅾🅽 (@sigmonwrestling) August 5, 2021

Bobby Eaton is a man with a professional reputation you aspire to build & a personal reputation you hope those you care for have about you. A MASTER of our craft and one of the nicest men I’ve had the pleasure to meet. My condolences to his family, my gratitude for the memories — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 5, 2021

Very saddened to hear the news that Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed from this life. Anyone that knew him or had the honor to work with him knows what a 1st class human being he is. When I first entered wrestling he was instrumental in helping me. We lost a great one. pic.twitter.com/6BMIN4NalD — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 5, 2021

I love you, Bobby Eaton. https://t.co/4iSzCS5c4Y — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) August 5, 2021

A message from AA on the passing of his dear friend Bobby Eaton pic.twitter.com/S4PFVt5RIc — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) August 5, 2021

RIP Beautiful Bobby Eaton. A true master of the craft and an ultimate pro with so much class. My condolences to his family, friends and peers. pic.twitter.com/88iXKiNHXQ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 5, 2021

RIP Bobby Eaton. A friend, and an absolute master of the craft of professional wrestling. A man whom I hope will get the recognition that he undeniably deserves. It was my pleasure to know, watch and learn from you. Our industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed sir. 😔 pic.twitter.com/6VdcgBDcdt — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 5, 2021

Just heard about Bobby Eaton’s passing. Bobby was a pioneer in the ring. He was one of the greatest wrestlers & people of all time. My thoughts are with his family & friends. #RIPBobbyEaton — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 5, 2021

RIP "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton. Look him up and learn. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 5, 2021

Bobby Eaton is one of the best to ever step in a ring. I wish I could’ve had the chance to work with him. To listen to him more. To learn from him. To let him know how much we all appreciate him and the sacrifices he gave us. RIP Bobby. One of the good ones. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 5, 2021