The WWE Network To Add “Sting: The Lost Tape” On May 31st

WWE will be adding some new footage of WWE Hall of Famer Sting to the WWE Network on Sunday, May 31st, according to WWE Network News. The show will be titled “Sting: The Lost Tape” and will feature never-before-seen and unreleased footage of Sting from WCW Slamboree 1995. Here is the official synopsis:

“Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews, cameras follow Sting backstage before his big match at WCW Slamboree 1995.”

As reported last week here on eWn, Sting is no longer under contract with WWE and his planned action figure for the WWE Legends Series 7 has been pulled.