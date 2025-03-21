The Wyatt Sicks Fuel Return Speculation With New Cryptic Message

The Wyatt Sicks—comprised of Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan—have remained absent from WWE television since their December 2024 loss to The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, and Rezar) and The Miz.

Though off-screen, the group’s eerie presence has lingered, with cryptic messages intermittently appearing during WWE broadcasts. Notably, unsettling interruptions aired during Alexa Bliss’s segments leading up to WWE Elimination Chamber, reigniting speculation about the faction’s return.

Adding to the mystery, the group posted a new ominous message on Thursday evening via social media, heightening anticipation once more:

“ecc3:1

in time you shall see.

you shall behold.

stand in awe.

galat6:9

we see you.

remember who you are.

remember what you know.”

The references—likely nods to Ecclesiastes 3:1 (“To everything there is a season”) and Galatians 6:9 (“Let us not grow weary in doing good…”)—have sparked theories among fans, pointing toward an eventual, possibly dramatic, return.

As of now, WWE has not confirmed when The Wyatt Sicks will resurface—but the signs suggest their reemergence is only a matter of time.