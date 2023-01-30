The Young Bucks Acknowledge Cody Rhodes’ Shout Out During WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes made his return to ring action on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble, winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble from the last spot in the bout and earning a WrestleMania 39 main event match.

This marked his return to the ring after being sidelined since last June due to a torn pec sustained while training for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

After the match, Rhodes made a subtle shout out to The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) by making the too sweet hand gesture, followed by Kenny Omega’s iconic gun gesture, before pointing to the WrestleMania sign.

The Bucks, who have known Rhodes for years and helped launch AEW alongside the WWE star, Omega, and Tony Khan, responded to the moment in their bio, which can be seen below: