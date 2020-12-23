The Young Bucks Address Challenges Of Running AEW Dynamite

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Young Bucks discussed the challenges of running AEW Dynamite…

Nick Jackson: “The hard part is the job and keeping everyone happy because you don’t even really realize it until you get into management that’s it’s hard to keep a lot of these wrestlers on the same page. Because obviously there’s a lot of egos in wrestling and you want the wrestlers to be happy and that’s something that’s hard but it’s manageable and we’ve learned that you can’t always be the good guy so at some points you have to be the bad guy.”

Matt Jackson: “It’s constantly trying to come up with compelling, interesting television that also will get a rating. And sometimes those two don’t go together. Sometimes you have to make a sacrifice a week or two and do something that maybe people won’t be compelled by or gravitate to immediately but maybe in four to six weeks they’ll go ‘oh!’ and then they’ll get it and it will then create a bigger rating. But that’s difficult, especially in wrestling. So that’s been a challenge having interesting storylines that normal people are interested in watching because sometimes we’ll maybe over-complicate something or try to make it a little too complex and sometimes wrestling fans just kind of want to watch wrestling.”