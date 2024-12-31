The Young Bucks Admit To Having ‘Boring’ Matches During 2024 AEW Heel Run

While appearing on the Tunnel Talk podcast, Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks shared insights into how the team adapted their in-ring style during their run as heels in 2024. He explained the conscious changes they made to better align their performances with their villainous personas.

“When we did the EVPs thing, we were like: ‘Let’s just have really boring matches. Let’s stop doing all the super athletic moves that get the big reactions. It is hard because one of the things in general is that most of our stuff is pretty exciting, it’s highspots. We did it.”

Nicolas then stated the following:

“I stopped doing dives for, maybe, eight months. I didn’t do a tumble out to the floor for about eight months and that was on purpose. We literally wanted people to think ‘Are these guys not athletic anymore? Are they just boring wrestlers now?’”

“I stay off most of social media but one thing that really pissed me off was someone said ‘I thought the Young Bucks were washed’ and I was thinking: ‘Oh, come on! You guys fell for the gimmick that we were doing? We didn’t forget how to wrestle out of nowhere. Come on, don’t be dumb.’”