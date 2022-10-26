The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega Expected to Return to AEW “Imminently”

Since the news broke last week that AEW and CM Punk are in talks about a contract buyout and Ace Steel’s release, there has been speculation that the investigation is nearing completion, which could mean that The Elite will return soon.

It’s worth noting that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are back in TV commercials, which has been interpreted as a sign that they’ll be back soon. Furthermore, last week on Dynamite, Tony Schiavone mentioned Omega and The Young Bucks as the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions.

According to Fightful Select, there has been talk backstage about The Bucks and Omega returning to work soon, at least in a backstage capacity. According to one source, their return could happen “imminently,” but there is no definite answer on when they will return. There was also a meeting scheduled for last week, but no details on what was said were available.

Regarding Punk’s status, it appears that fans should not expect him to return to AEW, but there are new developments on a possible WWE return for him. More on that story can be found by clicking here.