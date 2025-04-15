The Young Bucks Announced For NJPW Resurgence; Full Card Revealed

NJPW officially confirmed on Tuesday that The Young Bucks will return to action at the upcoming NJPW Resurgence event on May 9th. The tag team duo will compete in an eight-man tag team match alongside two mystery partners, taking on Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo. During their appearance at Windy City Riot, The Young Bucks teased that their partners would be “some OG buddies,” though the identities have yet to be revealed.

The card for Resurgence is shaping up to be a major event, featuring several championship bouts:

NEVER Openweight Championship : Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. El Phantasmo

Strong Openweight Championship : Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Drilla Moloney

Strong Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match : Mercedes Moné (c) vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa

Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship : World Class Wrecking Crew (c) vs. Templario & TJP

Strong Survivor Match : Fred Rosser vs. Matt Vandagriff

Singles Match: Allan Breeze vs. CJ Tino

NJPW Resurgence will stream live on NJPW World from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, on Friday, May 9th.