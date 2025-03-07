The Young Bucks Expected To Return To AEW Soon

AEW fans won’t have to wait much longer to see The Young Bucks back on television, as plans for their return are currently in the works.

Their third reign as AEW Tag Team Champions came to an end on the October 4th episode of Dynamite, where they lost the titles to Private Party after previously retaining them at Wrestle Dynasty.

While away from AEW, Matt and Nick Jackson have remained busy, actively competing in NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling). Their most recent match took place on February 11, where they dropped the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

Additionally, Matt Jackson and his wife, Dana Massie, recently announced a new YouTube channel, “Never Not Jet Lagged,” which focuses on their love for travel.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported:

“While they haven’t returned yet, missing several California dates already, The Young Bucks were backstage at the show in Oceanside, CA.”

Though their exact return date remains unclear, the fact that they were backstage suggests their comeback is imminent.