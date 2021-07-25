The Young Bucks Have Fun With Daniel Bryan & CM Punk Reports

The Young Bucks decided to have some fun while fans speculate about the futures of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and CM Punk.

Bryan has reportedly signed with the promotion with the belief that he’ll make his debut in September. Punk has been in talks with AEW with speculation that he’ll show up in AEW during the first week of September as those shows are in his hometown of Chicago. Neither Bryan nor AEW has publicly confirmed the signing.

They wrote on their Twitter bio: “Are the rumors true? idk. We just hope they’ll take our finish well.”